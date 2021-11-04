South African singer and dancer, Kelly Khumalo, headlines Garwe restaurant reopening

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

POPULAR South African singer, actress and dancer Kelly Khumalo is billed to entertain guests Thursday evening at the reopening of Garwe Restaurant located in Eastlea, Harare.

The eatery joint, run by businesswoman Mandy Mvukwe-Chimhini, re opens its doors to the public tonight having been closed for almost three years for renovations.

Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa will be the guest of honour at the red carpet and black-tie event.

Mvukwe-Chimhini expressed satisfaction about the new-look eatery.

“We are delighted to reopen as one of the finest restaurants in the country. We have put together an exceptional line up to entertain guests tonight. We have the privilege of hosting one of Africa’s finest musicians, Kelly Khumalo,” she said.

“Everything is set for the event with our guest artiste Kelly Khumalo having confirmed that she will be joining us tonight. We are looking forward to offering our local Zimbabweans and international guests the best of Zimbabwean, African and Western cuisine.”

She added; “We are committed to positively contribute towards the growth and promotion of culinary activities and our tourism industry. Our hope is to contribute effectively to the 5-billion-dollar tourism economy and ultimately realise vision 2030.”

Previously known for its traditional dishes and its signature, the restaurant reopens with an addition of western styles on the menu, a real treat for gastronomic adventure.

The eatery now can sit about 200 diners at any given time enjoying their meals in a COVID-19 protocol environment.

After reopening its doors to the public, the joint will now be operating from 8 am to 10 pm from Monday to Saturday while business closes at 5pm on a Sunday.

