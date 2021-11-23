Palestine pleads for Zim assistance

BY VANESSA GONYE

PALESTINIAN ambassador to Zimbabwe, Tamer Almassari has appealed for Zimbabwe to assist in ending Israeli occupation of Palestine.

Speaking at the launch of the Zimbabwe Palestine Solidarity Council (ZPSC) at the weekend, Almassari urged Zimbabweans to support the Palestinian people, adding that they were struggling because of Israeli apartheid, occupation and colonialism.

“The Palestinian people are struggling against the worst and last occupations in the world, the Israeli apartheid regime. I am proud of the support Zimbabwean people always give to us,” he said.

“This month, we are going to celebrate the annual occasion of the international solidarity day on November 29. We have programmes that will start next week. Today, we launch the Zimbabwe Palestine Solidarity Council, which will be the beginning to handle all our activities in the future,” he said.

The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is observed by the United Nations on or around November 29 each year.

ZPSC national chairperson Mafa Kwanisai Mafa said they would radically and aggressively campaign for the restoration of human rights and social justice to the Palestinian people.

“As we constitute ourselves today under the banner of Zimbabwe Palestine Solidarity Council, it’s now an official declarative platform to call upon Israel to stop its atrocities against the Palestinians forthwith. It is the responsibility of the international community to hold the Israel colonial State accountable to its crimes against humanity in occupied Palestine,” Mafa said.

He called for peace, justice, equity and dignity for the Palestinian people.

The International Day of Solidarity traditionally provides an opportunity for the international community to focus its attention on Palestine.

