HomeBreaking news#OmicronVariant: President Mnangagwa announces new Covid19 regulations
Emmerson Mnangagwa
Breaking newsLocal NewsSlider

#OmicronVariant: President Mnangagwa announces new Covid19 regulations

By Newsday

-

2

Online Reporter
President Mnangagwa on Tuesday announced new #Covid19 regulations as the country prepares to prevent the spread of the new #OmicronVarient detected in South Africa and Botswana recently.

As at 29 November 2021, there were 235 new Covid19 cases in the 24 hour cycle.

The country has recorded a total of 134 226 confirmed cases, 128 703 recoveries and 4 706 deaths, while a total of 3 781 186 people have been vaccinated.

So far, there are no reports on cases of the Omicron Variant in the country.

Below are highlights of the new measures:

  • All returning residents and visitors have to undergo PCR testing, and will be quarantined, at own cost, for days recommended by WHO, even if they present a negative PCR test results from elsewhere;
  • A daily Curfew, running from 9pm to 6am, will be imposed to limit movement and hence transmission. Only essential services categories announced in previous gazettes stand exempt;

 

  • All shops will open for business from 0700 Hours and will close for business by 1900 Hours;
  • Number and behaviour of all persons attending any gathering must observe and comply with W.H.O protocols i.e. masking, social distancing and sanitising.
  • All Covid-19 related Funerals will strictly be supervised by Ministry of Health and Child Care Environmental Health Officers and Technicians;
  • No liquor will be consumed at bottle stores, which consequently cease to be drinking premises until further notice;
  • Night Clubs and bars will admit Vaccinated clients only.
  • Restaurants are required to close at 1900 hours;
  • All those eligible for Covid-19 vaccination are being called upon to get vaccinated.
  • Government will review these measures after 14 days
Previous articleNakamba on form: Gerrard

Recent Posts

Stories you will enjoy

Recommended reading

© 2021 Alpha Media Holdings. All Rights reserved.