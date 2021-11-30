OmicronVariant: President Mnangagwa announces new Covid19 regulations

Online Reporter

President Mnangagwa on Tuesday announced new #Covid19 regulations as the country prepares to prevent the spread of the new #OmicronVarient detected in South Africa and Botswana recently.

As at 29 November 2021, there were 235 new Covid19 cases in the 24 hour cycle.

The country has recorded a total of 134 226 confirmed cases, 128 703 recoveries and 4 706 deaths, while a total of 3 781 186 people have been vaccinated.

New COVID-19 measures as announced today by President @edmnangagwa;

-with immediate effect all returning residents and visitors have to undergo PCR testing & will be quarantined at own cost, for days recommended by @WHO;

-daily curfew from 9pm to 6am will be imposed; — Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) November 30, 2021

So far, there are no reports on cases of the Omicron Variant in the country.

Below are highlights of the new measures:

All returning residents and visitors have to undergo PCR testing, and will be quarantined, at own cost, for days recommended by WHO, even if they present a negative PCR test results from elsewhere;

A daily Curfew, running from 9pm to 6am, will be imposed to limit movement and hence transmission. Only essential services categories announced in previous gazettes stand exempt;

The COVID-19 National Committee has since designated the new variant, Omicron, a variant of concern, in line with the @WHO declaration. The country will therefore, henceforth, increase surveillance & enforcement of COVID-19 protocols, especially at Ports of Entry#CabinetBriefing pic.twitter.com/bGgoiOxx2T — Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) November 30, 2021

All shops will open for business from 0700 Hours and will close for business by 1900 Hours;

Number and behaviour of all persons attending any gathering must observe and comply with W.H.O protocols i.e. masking, social distancing and sanitising.

All Covid-19 related Funerals will strictly be supervised by Ministry of Health and Child Care Environmental Health Officers and Technicians;

No liquor will be consumed at bottle stores, which consequently cease to be drinking premises until further notice;

Night Clubs and bars will admit Vaccinated clients only.

Restaurants are required to close at 1900 hours;

All those eligible for Covid-19 vaccination are being called upon to get vaccinated.