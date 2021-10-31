Murenza eyes Nama gong

BY TENDAI SAUTA

AWARD-WINNING visual artist Rufaro Murenza said he built a meticulous and adorable visual arts garden portfolio during his two-year hibernation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

His garden display is improvised on a granite rock which carries a water tank at Chitungwiza Arts Centre.

Murenza’s endurance during hard times has seen him chipping and engraving a springstone statue titled Mwana waMambo.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Murenza said he took his time to self-express intelligently on springtone as he carved Mwana waMambo, a piece he described as highly symbolic of the beauty associated with royal families.

“It has been difficult to work on the Mwana waMambo art piece during the COVID-19-induced lockdowns because of several economic and social pressures, but it never took our focus and insight away as creative persons,” he said.

“I am submitting Mwana waMambo for Nama (National Arts Merit Award) visual artist gong and am calling for unrelenting support through a vote from my old and new fans.”

Murenza said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, he kept working hard so that he could build a good archive for sale when markets opened.

“Art lovers are spoilt for choice on carvings and engraved work on springstone, lepidolite and granite. I chose hard stones because of their durability and capability to wear fine captivating lustre as a finish,” he said.

Murenza said he was nostalgic of his tour of Belgium where he conducted workshops for three months.

“I learnt to price my artworks and that alone keeps me focused. Artists should never compromise the value of their works and should aim to perfect their work after every success,” he

said.