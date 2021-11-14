Manyowa bags SABC Best of Africa gong

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

AWARD-WINNING gospel songstress Janet Manyowa continues to maintain her dominance on both the local and international music landscapes after bagging Best of Africa gong at the Crown Gospel Music Awards held in Durban, South Africa, on Friday.

Manyowa, who arrived yesterday from the neighbouring country, told NewsDay Life & Style that she was excited to have won the award among Africa’s finest artistes.

“It’s amazing, we have won many awards here at home and they are very much appreciated. My team and I are thrilled to see all the work we put in recognised beyond. My prayer is that God may be honoured and glorified in our work,” she said.

“Every local young musician should also know that they too can make a positive impact not only in their country but also beyond borders. It was tough. Other nominees were Minister (Michael) Mahendere, Tsepo Lesole from Botswana and Cross Hugo 2V from Nigeria.”

The Ndiwe hitmaker, who has been dominating the local gospel music industry, said getting an award on foreign soil showed that her music was making a positive impact in the world, adding that she looked forward to spreading her wings around the globe.

“Getting an award outside our borders is encouragement that we are making a positive impact in the world. The recognition gives a greenlight that we are in the right direction and I believe God will continue to open more doors for us which exceed our imagination. We have already started seeing the fruits across the continent,” she said.

“We won in the Best of Africa Song category for Many Blessings. And we are eyeing to expand. We are grateful for where we are now and we look forward to more influence for gospel in the rest of the world.”

The awards, which were taking place for the 14th year, were previously held at Durban International Convention Centre.

But following the outbreak of COVID-19, they were recorded at The Playhouse Company this year, under strict lockdown regulations.

Idols SA winner and pastor Khaya Mthethwa was the host of the ceremony, which saw artistes dressed in glamorous gowns and suits.

The crowd was entertained by performances from Abakhethwa Gospel Group, Crown Gospel Choir, Dr Tumi, Jumbo and Ayanda, among others.

Celebrities in attendance included Mike Ndlangamandla, MacDonald Ndou as well as twins Viggy and Virginia Qwabe.

