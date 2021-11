By Desmond Chingarande

Two Harare men appeared in court on Friday charged with illegally possessing elephant tusks worth US$ 52 497.

The suspects, Nkululekho Chuma (40) and Tawenga Dandambira (40), who appeared before Magistrate Tafadzwa Mhiti, were not asked to plead.

The two were remanded to Monday for bail application.

The unmarked raw ivory weighed 14.490 kg .