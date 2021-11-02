2 school children drown while swimming in a disused pit   

BY NIZBERT MOYO

TWO schoolboys from Cowdray Park in Bulawayo drowned yesterday after they decided to go swimming in a disused five metre dip pit on their way back from school.

The pit was left open after abandonment of work to build a petrol station by Zanu PF secretary for administration, Obert Mpofu. Two tanks that had been delivered were never lowered into the pit which has grown in size due to rains.

The two bodies were retrieved by a local resident after their colleagues failed to rescue them.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the accident, saying the deceased juveniles are aged nine and 11 respectively.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of drowning where five pupils decided to swim at a disused pit near TM Supermarket in Cowdray Park, where two male juveniles aged 11 and 9 respectively, drowned.

“Three others did not enter the pit. On November 10 at 11:30am the boys were from school when they decided to swim in a five meter deep pit,’’ Ncube said.

“Efforts by one of the pupils to rescue them failed. He reported the matter to the police who then attended to the scene and retrieved the bodies,” he said, adding that the bodies were then taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals.

He appealed to members of the public to report all open pits to local authorities so that they can be secured.