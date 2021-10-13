Umkhathi’s Footprints at Theatre In The Park

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTERS

WITH the partial opening of the creative space, award-winning Umkhathi Theatre Works has brought one of its productions titled Footprints for a three-day performance at Theatre in The Park in Harare.

The musical dance and a theatrical presentation was staged last night and traces the story of the Ndebele people mainly through dance and storytelling.

Umkhathi founder Matesu Dube told NewsDay Life & Style that the staging of the play was supported by Rooftop Promotions and the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe.

“We are in Harare for a three-day run of our show Footprints at Theatre in The Park. The deal came through after our successful performance at Intwasa festival last year,” he said.

“The Rooftop Promotions director, Davis Guzha watched us perform Footprints at Intwasa and said it is a good show that deserves a run at Theatre in The Park in Harare.”

Dube said the play is more about people who are carrying out an introspection as they seek to find out what defines them, while exploring the rich dance culture in the Ndebele tradition.

Rooftop Promotions producer Daves Guzha said it was an honour to be hosting the Bulawayo troupe at their venue.

“We are happy to be hosting Umkhathi Theatre Works, most importantly, they are performing after a very long pause of theatre in the country,” he said

Umkhathi is an award-winning multi-discipline performing arts ensemble established in 1997.

They have performed in Taiwan, Cote Ivoire, South Africa, United States of America, among other countries.

