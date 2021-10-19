Kenya: Man gets 15 years for defiling, impregnating 16 year old pupil

A man who defiled and impregnated a Class Eight pupil has been jailed for 15 years by a Kericho court.

Washington Odhiambo Otieno was sentenced to serve the term without an option of a fine after being found guilty of the offence by the Kericho Chief Magistrate Samuel Mokua.

The suspect, 26, was accused of abducting and defiling the 16-year-old girl in Kericho township on January 15, 2021.

According to the prosecution, the suspect was arrested on January 21 this year at his house in the township following a complaint by the victim’s mother.

The girl is said to have disappeared from her parents’ home following a disagreement with her mother, after which the accused kept her in his house overnight.

“The suspect was apprehended and taken to hospital for medical investigations along with the girl who confirmed in court that indeed, he was her boyfriend,” Mr Mokua noted while handing down the sentence.

Mr Mokua stated that the court had noted with backing from clinical officers who examined the girl that penetration had occurred as a result of sexual intercourse.

A medical examination conducted at the Kericho county referral hospital confirmed that the victim was pregnant.

She has since given birth, according to the prosecution.

Homestead of the suspect

“The victim clearly stated before court that the accused person, in this case, was indeed her boyfriend and that she had unprotected intercourse with him on the day the incident is alleged to have occurred,” Mr Mokua noted.