Face of Kariba pushes for diabetes awareness

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

FACE of Kariba Trust, whose goal is to promote Kariba as a tourist and investment destination through pageantry, arts and other events, has partnered with several organisations to give free diabetes tests on Saturday.

The tests will be held at Nyamhunga Shopping Centre and Kariba Hospital.

“Aggressive measures are required to deal with diabetes conditions, which is a global challenge especially now that society has to grapple with the effects of COVID-19.

“Those living with diabetes are always encouraged to ensure they live a healthy lifestyle,” Face of Kariba director Alois Chimbangu told NewsDay Life & Style.

“To this effect, several partners, who include Zimbabwe Diabetes Association, Health and Child Care ministry, Caribbea Bay Resort, Northern Tours & Cruises, SpeedBlu Appliances, Safecan Holdings and Miskyra Travel, among others have contributed resources for the Kariba community to get tested of diabetes and know how to handle themselves healthwise.”

Chimbangu said Kariba remained key to the economic revival efforts of Zimbabwe, adding that health was a priority for the community.

“Diabetes is a silent killer, yet many people don’t have adequate knowledge about prevention and management of the disease.

“Through this initiative we encourage the community to utilise this opportunity and come for testing and learn more from experts on the disease and ensure they live healthy lifestyles,” he said.

“Many people might be affected, but not aware they have the disease. So, we are saying come on Saturday for free testing and get more information about this condition.”

According to health experts, the major causes of the disease largely emanate from lifestyle choices that include poor diet and lack of exercise.

