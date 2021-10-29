Edgars opens 26th branch in Harare

BY LORRAINE MUROMO

Zimbabwe’s leading clothing retailer Edgars Stores Limited, which is on an expansion drive to provide customers with “world class shopping experience”, on Friday opened its 26th branch in Avondale, Harare.

In a statement, Edgars group chief marketing officer, Rumble Dzimba said the modern outlet features a wide variety of upmarket signature footwear, accessories and beauty products.

“The store location will further expand Edgars’ local presence, offering customers interactive shopping and unique omni-channel experience, given that Edgars already offers online and WhatsApp shopping options,” she said.

“With some key retailers housed at the shopping Centre, the location is strategic as the area enjoys high traffic volumes throughout the week. This will see the brand further consolidating its market positioning,” Dzimba said.

The listed clothing retailer has also moved a gear up by providing options for digital shopping necessitated by the covid19 induced lockdown.

Said Dzimba, “to augment the customer shopping experience, the store also has a thriving WhatsApp shopping platform complementing the established e-commerce site that has served the brand well during the last 12 months.”

Speaking at the same occasion, Edgars managing director, Vusa Mpofu said the clothing giant aims to provide clothing as the most affordable cost.