Creatives partner on children’s rights drama

BY SHARON SIBINDI

DRUMS of Peace, Ulemu Arts and Geraldine Roche Drama Production joined hands to produce a drama titled Nyemebezi that is inspired by the need to uphold the rights of children.

Written by Lewis Ndlovu of Drums of Peace and produced by Khaliphile Sibanda of Geraldine Roche Drama Production, the drama will be staged on October 30 at Bulawayo Theatre.

Ndlovu told NewsDay Life & Style that children suffer in silence, resulting in many cases of child abuse going unreported.

“The theatre production Nyembezi seeks, through the use of singing, poetry, dialogue and sound effects of theatre components, to raise awareness on abuse of women and children in the communities especially in rural areas around the country,” he said.

“Organisations dealing with child abuse in Zimbabwe say most of the victims suffer in silence as they are intimidated by perpetrators who are usually close relatives and guardians.

“The majority of the cases only come to light after a long period, resulting in most of the victims being abused several times.”

Ndlovu said the drama, apart from promoting children’s rights, advocated for an HIV/Aids-free generation and encouraged children to speak out against abuse.

“There is much ignorance on the rights of children and this calls for awareness campaigns.

“The war against child abuse should not be left to organisations that deal with the abused children, but should involve all communities,” he said.

Ndlovu said the drama revolved around the story of young girl (Nyembezi), who suffered sexual abuse at the hands of her father. When her mother learnt about it, she collapsed and died.

Nyembezi runs away from the village as soon as she gives birth to a baby boy. She became a destitute in the city, but later rises to become a hotel functions manager after a well-wisher helped her acquire education.

Later, she meets Tholakele Thole, whom she falls in love with, only to discover that he was the son she left many years ago when they had already had a son together.

Ndlovu said their partnership with Geraldine Roche Drama was centred on exploring theatre and poetry as a methodology for abused and excluded women and children to articulate, discuss and identify solutions to their challenges.