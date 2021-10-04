BCC commits $43,7m to refurbishments

BY SILAS NKALA

BULAWAYO City Council has utilised only $43,7 million out of the $63,5 million devolution funds that the city was allocated from 2019 to 2021.

This was revealed in the 2021 budget review statement published last week, where finance director Kempton Ndimande stated that some of the funds were used in revamping water services.

“The City of Bulawayo has received a total of $63 538 502,37 under the Intergovernmental Fiscal Transfers (Devolution) and has utilised a total of $43 731 728,50,” the statement read.

“The city received an income of $29 334 799,37 in 2019, in 2020 it received $12 000 000, and in 2021, it received $22 203 703, which placed the total income received at $63 538 502,37.

“Some of the funds were used in projects such as rewinding of two Sulzer electric motors at Fernhill Pump Station at a cost of $2 252 440,68 and the Fernhill vacuum contactors at a cost of $487 540,18.”

Ndimande said the project scope involved the refurbishment of 6.6kV motors, adding that one motor was delivered and progress on site was 80% complete.

“A dispute has arisen on the price which the contractor claims is linked to interbank rate. The expected delivery date is unknown as this depends on the resolution of the dispute. Additional funding is required,” he said.

The budget review states that the funds were also used in the installation of soft starters at Inyankuni Pump Station which gobbled $2 062 429,79 with the fix soft starters being 100% completed.

Council said it also rehabilitated the sewage outfall at Matshobana at a cost of

$3 705 897,30 and the project entailed the reconstruction of collapsed sewer outfall pipes with the work now 99% complete.

Council also serviced Vulindlela Primary School at a cost of $12 836 136,51.

The project entailed the construction of two classroom blocks, caretaker’s house, toilets, septic tank and boundary fencing and the purchase of some furniture.

Council also said it purchased COVID-19 personal protective equipment at a cost of $3 510 552,54.

