Zim actor gets SA award nomination

BY PRESTIGE MUNTANGA

SOUTH AFRICAN-BASED Zimbabwean actor Chrispen Nyathi has been nominated for the Outstanding Newcomer in the 2021 Royal Soap Awards in that country.

Nyathi, who is signed under the Becky Casting Agency, plays the role of Charleston Ncube in the South African Soap, Diep City.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Nyathi said he was humbled to be recognised despite being a greenhorn.

“The nomination gives me a lot of confidence as I am getting a lot of credit for my performance,” he said.

“There is a certain standard that I want to reach. If l do not reach that standard I will be failing myself.”

Nyathi said South Africa’s entertainment industry demanded strength and passion to be successful.

“The South African industry is very tough, there are hundreds of undiscovered talents out there.

“This means one has to constantly be on their feet as it is always a fight,” he said.

“It is a competitive industry and one has to find the uniqueness they have to stand for a very long time.

“I started working with Becky about two years ago and I have learned a lot from her, from the business side of the game to actual performance.”

