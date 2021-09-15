Ndolwane headlines royal fam funerals anniversary

BY PRESTIGE MUNTANGA

SOUTH AFRICAN-BASED Zimbabwean artiste Martin Ndolwane will headline a list of performers set to entertain guests at Royal Family Funerals’ second anniversary set for September 25 at Hillbrow Theatre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

At the event, Ndolwane will share the stage with Insimbi Zezhwane and Sungura Masters leader Masotha Nzou among others.

The chief executive officer of Ndolwane Super Sound Lucky Moyo said; “We will be celebrating with Royal Family Funerals as we received their invitation. I am going there as a guest looking forward to enjoying the occasion.”

Nzou said they are happy to be working with the parlor.

“We are happy to be working with the Royal Family and we appreciate that they chose to work with us. It has been such a great experience,” he said.

“On the celebration day, there will be a promotion for anyone who wants to join the parlor as there will be no joining fee or waiting period.”

Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe