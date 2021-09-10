Larfage Cement Zimbabwe fires CEO Precious Murena-Nyika

By Online Reporter

Larfarge Cement Zimbabwe chief executive Precious Murena has reportedly been fired with immediate effect after serving for only 18 months at the cement manufacturing giant.

She was the first female Zimbabwean to become a chief executive officer of Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe Limited.

Her appointment was also seen in light of Zimbabwe’s empowerment drive and gender parity in a male dominated industry.

However, her departure confirms concerns that she was forced to resign – a major drawback to women empowerment.

The cement manufacturer confirmed that that Murena had tendered her resignation with immediate, and that chief finance officer Amr El Moufay, will take over the role of acting Chief Executive Officer effective today, until the appointment of a substantive chief executive anytime soon.

Lafarge Cement board chairman Kumbirai Katsande said she had left to pursue other interests. Katsande praised Murena saying she had produced positive results in a short space in her first 12months at the helm.

Informed market sources said Murena was forced to resign yesterday due to undisclosed issues.

“After a career spanning 10 years of service, with 18 months spent at the helm of Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe Limited, we announce that Precious Murena is stepping down as CEO of Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe Limited, in order to pursue new interests outside the Holcim Group,” he said.

“During her tenure as Chief Executive Officer, Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe Limited recorded remarkable results in her first year as CEO in 2020. Precious Murena championed capital projects and introduced new technologies in building. Precious will always be remembered as the first female Zimbabwean to become a Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe Limited,” Katsande said.

Murena was appointed CEO on the 1st of March 2020 taking over from Kaziwe Siame Kaulule who was elevated to another position within the group.

She joined Larfarge Cement Zimbabwe in 2011 coming from furniture retail and manufacturing industry and was appointed director in charge of human resources, strategy and communications.

Murena championed capital projects and introduced new technologies in building.

More details to follow…