Book on Mugabe set for launch

BY SINDISO DUBE

LEADERS for Africa Network (LAN) in partnership with renowned academic Ibbo Mandaza’s regional think-tank, the Southern African Political-Economy Series (Sapes) Trust, will today launch a book tracing the philosophical footpath and political grounding of the late former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe in Harare.

The book, Re/Membering Robert Gabriel Mugabe: Politics, Legacy, Philosophy, Life and Death by Leaders for Africa Network’s Research Unit, LAN Readers, will be launched at an extraordinary session of the Sapes policy dialogue.

Monday marked two years after the death of Mugabe, who died at a hospital in Singapore.

The former strongman died a bitter man after he was pushed out of power by his military chiefs in November2017.

LAN research and publication co-ordinator Pofela Ndzozi in a statement said the book highlights Mugabe’s statecraft milestones and pitfalls before and after independence in April 1980.

“The launch of the book, Re/Membering Robert Gabriel Mugabe: Politics, Legacy, Philosophy, Life and Death, is a befitting homage to (the late former) African leader.

“Through this book launch, LAN and Sapes Trust join Zimbabwe and the rest of the world in commemorating the second-anniversary of the passing on of Mugabe’s on September 6, 2019,”he said.

“The essays in the book also interrogate Mugabe’s statesmanship within the broad-based ideological benchmarks of African nationalism and pan-Africanism.”

The 14-chapter volume draws its contributions from a cohort of reputable and upcoming academics and practising politicians such as Zanu PF’s secretary for administration and a long-serving cabinet minister in Mugabe’s government, Obert Mpofu.

Other notable figures, who contributed to the book include Professor Jairos Kangura, Enerst Jakaza, Isaac Mhute, Nelson Mlambo, Richard Muranda, Lenin Chisaira, and Avoid Masiraha, among others.

The book was edited by Namibian-based Zimbabwean scholar Collen Sabao, Richard Runyararo Mahomva, the executive co-ordinator of LAN, and Lawrence Mhandara, a senior lecturer with the University of Zimbabwe’s Department of Governance and Public Management.

