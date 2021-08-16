Zim achievers awards spread to China

BY SHARON SIBINDI

ORGANISERS of the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) have spread their tentacles to Asia with the Chinese version of the brand set to be virtually launched on October 2.

ZAA China joins the international awards brand as the seventh chapter in the ZAA bouquet.

ZAA China country director Jimmy Nyakudanga said the virtual awards ceremony would recognise Zimbabwean achievers in that part of the world and foster collaborations.

“I am excited for my fellow Zimbabweans here in China.

“China is home to a vibrant Zimbabwean diaspora community that is spread across the country, but making outstanding contributions in various business, social and community circles.

“The awards will be handed out across 19 different categories, with nominations running from August 12 and closing on September 2. The voting process will run from September 3 to September 30 on the ZAA website,” he said

Nyakudanga said the event was expected to bring more Zimbabwean talent, personalities and organisations into the public arena.

“The importance of ZAA China to our community firstly is the acknowledgement it brings.

“Secondly, Zimbabweans in China are quite decentralised, but I feel these awards will bring everyone and everything by Zimbabweans together and make everything easily accessible,” he said.

“The expansion of ZAA is clear evidence of the contributions of our people in different parts of the world.

“Without these amazing flag-bearers, there would be no celebration to speak of and we are excited that the China edition has joined the ZAA family.”

Nyakudanga said through the awards, their vision was to recognise, celebrate and honour outstanding personalities and organisations.

“The Zimbabwean success stories are still being written and we aim to unlock collaborations in all our communities,” he said.

The ZAA China awards will honour winners in the fields of sport, media, business, leadership and philanthropy among others.

The ZAA was founded in 2010 and now has chapters which host annual award galas in the UK, United States of America, Canada, Australia, Botswana and South Africa.