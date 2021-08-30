Manyowa launches recording label

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

MULTI-AWARD-WINNING gospel musician Janet Manyowa has launched a recording label called G3 which is expected to groom local artistes.

The singer’s manager-cum-husband, Munyaradzi Manyowa confirmed to NewsDay Life & Style that they had invested in the recording label and were working with artiste Josh Mtima.

“We have launched G3 recording label with a mandate to groom local artistes and at the moment we are working with Josh Mtima who has since released a single titled Tachema, which is doing well on the music charts,” he said.

“The response to our music has been good and this shows that we are making an impact around the region.

“This has encouraged us a lot to produce more good music and we are happy that we have corporates who have been supporting us.”

Meanwhile, Manyowa will on Sunday host a virtual concert dubbed Worship Moments to be livestreamed on her Facebook page, Janet Manyowa Music.

Manyowa said they were hosting the show to reconnect with their fans as live concerts that attract physical gatherings remain banned as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“We want to give our fans music that will give them a piece of mind during these tough times where the whole world has suffered in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are trying to give our local fans more music and we are also targeting to expand into the regional market,” she said.

“This show is also a form of investment to our brand. We also expect to use the platform to take our fans down memory lane through performing tracks that have influenced my music journey.”

Considered as one of the country’s most prolific singers, Manyowa has always showcased vintage performances.

She is well-known for displaying class acts dating from the beginning of her career and for the past years has delivered and dedicated hours on stage and mostly watched by over 2 500 Facebook users.

Manyowa is ranked as one of the biggest recording artistes in the country, who has produced top-notch albums which made her a household name on the gospel front.