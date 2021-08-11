Manyeruke on vaccination drive

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

WHILE getting vaccinated is a personal choice, prominent and celebrated gospel musician Machanic Manyeruke is urging fellow artistes and Zimbabweans in general to get vaccinated against the highly infectious COVID-19 pandemic.

Affectionately known as Baba Manyeruke in showbiz, the singer and his Puritans band members recently got the Sinopharm jabs at Zengeza Council Clinic in Chitungwiza.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Manyeruke said musicians must walk the talk by getting vaccinated.

“We found it necessary to get vaccinated because we work with the public and have influence on them.

“We realised that our actions could speak louder to our fans and encourage them to be vaccinated,” he said.

“I urge fellow artistes and Zimbabweans to get vaccinated because we don’t know where this pandemic will take us. As musicians we need to complement government efforts in combating COVID-19 not by just singing, but let’s take the lead and get vaccinated.”

Manyeruke said he was optimistic that if artistes got vaccinated, the arts industry might be opened.

“I don’t think the government can order vaccines to kill people. We cannot accuse people who felt that nations should be vaccinated. We grew up getting these vaccines,” he said.

“I have not heard of people who died after getting vaccinated. There is nothing to fear, I believe people should get vaccinated to save lives.”

“Who knows? Maybe the arts industry will be opened if many artistes get vaccinated. We can do live shows without infecting others.”

The celebrated musician, who recently released a single titled Izwi Renyu in which he called for God’s intervention, believes that invention of vaccines could be a solution from the Almighty.

