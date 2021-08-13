In the fear of the Lord

By Erasmus Makarimayi

WHENEVER the Gospel of Christ is presented, there are basic assumptions that the presenter makes concerning the knowledge the receivers have. To exemplify this; in this presentation, I would like us to have a look at the death of Jesus. I’m assuming you know the Bible and have knowledge about Jesus and Christianity.

In order to take off, let me go back a bit. Christianity isn’t a religion. Religion is a way of trying to get to the Creator. Christianity is the life of God in the heart of the believer in Christ Jesus.

In simple terms, Jesus tells us in John 14:6, “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” It’s God coming to His people, Emmanuel.

Dear believers, we’re not trying to get to God the Father but we’re celebrating the life of God in us. We have a conviction beyond guessing. Jesus stepped onto the scene to fulfil prophecy and to ascend on high as Word incarnate.

Divine foreknowledge had already concluded His mission and assignment. Revelation 13:8 reads, “And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world.” Grasp the part, “the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world.” John the Baptist says in John 1:29, “The next day John seeth Jesus coming unto him, and saith, Behold the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world.” Jesus died a sin offering and rose as the High Priest. We shall handle this later.

Jesus was holding on to the Word as written in Matthew 1:21,23, “[21] And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name Jesus: for he shall save his people from their sins. [23] Behold, a virgin shall be with child, and shall bring forth a son, and they shall call his name Emmanuel, which being interpreted is, God with us.” Standing on higher platform John writes, John 1:1-4, “[1] In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. [2] The same was in the beginning with God. [3] All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made. [4] In him was life; and the life was the light of men.”

I am going through all this to get to the point where we really grasp the Man of Galilee hanging on the Cross. Galatians 3:13-14 tell us, “[13] Christ hath redeemed us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us: for it is written, Cursed is every one that hangeth on a tree: [14] That the blessing of Abraham might come on the Gentiles through Jesus Christ; that we might receive the promise of the Spirit through faith.” The Law had already told us in Deuteronomy 21:22-23, “[22] And if a man have committed a sin worthy of death, and he be to be put to death, and thou hang him on a tree: [23] His body shall not remain all night upon the tree, but thou shalt in any wise bury him that day; (for he that is hanged is accursed of God;) that thy land be not defiled, which the Lord thy God giveth thee for an inheritance.”

We’re seeing a picture which if clearly understood, Christianity is sweet life. While nailed to the Cross on Golgotha, eyewitnesses in the Gospels tell us what the eyes saw. Revelation of Scriptures in the epistles tells us what the human eye could not see in those three days and three nights. The cross isn’t a paraphernalia that chases demons away by putting its miniature under the pillow at night or having it as necklace. If it’s just an apparel, that’s okay. The cross is just a symbol for the Message of Christ. Having it as part of a church logo doesn’t necessarily mean that the Gospel of Christ or if you prefer the cross is being preached.

Satanists and religion also use the cross. Demons can vex you while holding all sizes of the cross. Remember John 4:24, “God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.”

Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen.

Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.