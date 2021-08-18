I’m back at Town House: Mafume

BY MOSES MATENGA

HARARE mayor Jacob Mafume, who was suspended last December by Local Government minister July Moyo, is back in office, triggering confusion at Town House over who is in charge between him and acting mayor Stewart Mutizwa.

Mafume returned to work on Monday and held several meetings, including a presentation on Sunshine Holdings projects with former Harare mayor Muchadeyi Masunda.

“I am back in the office now. My suspension ended,” Mafume told NewsDay yesterday.

Harare has been operating with councillor Mutizwa as acting mayor since the suspension of Mafume who is being accused of criminal abuse of office relating to improper allocation of residential stands.

Mafume, however, denies the allegations.

Harare is currently in a crisis as it is operating with only one substantive director, Prosper Chonzi (health) after several others were suspended and were facing criminal charges.

Former mayor Herbert Gomba (MDC Alliance), who was elected mayor in 2018, but was recalled by the MDC-T, is also facing criminal charges.

He was succeeded by Mafume before his suspension. Luckson Mukunguma took over as acting mayor and was also suspended.

Mutizwa was not picking calls yesterday. But sources at Town House said he was the preferred choice of government officials, adding that it was only a matter of time before Mafume was “dealt with”.

Follow Moses on Twitter @mmatenga