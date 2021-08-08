Four ZRP officers in botched gold heist bid

BY REX MPHISA

Two Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers who were part of a gang of four cops who allegedly foiled a gold heist in which they shot and seriously injured a man near the mining town of Gwanda have been arrested.

A leaked police memo, report number 4742704 at Gwanda rural police identified the cops as constables Mangena (25), Edmore Mausa (31), Sibanda and Admire Bangure. However, Mausa and Sibanda are still at large.

The four who were not on duty attempted to rob miners who were processing gold ore at Cobra West Mine after an unsanctioned raid on August 6.

Bangure who was armed with an AK 47 allegedly opened fire injuring Vumani Moyo who is a miner.

The miners pelted the intruding cops with stones until they sped off in a private car; Bangure then dropped the AK 47 rifle.

More to follow…