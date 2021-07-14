Zifa to review Loga’s performance

Tawanda Tafirenyika

Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) will meet and review the national team coaches performance at the Cosafa Cup where the team produced one of their worst shows at the regional competition.

The Warriors finished bottom of a five team Group B with just two points on their tally after suffering two defeats and managing two draws in the process.

Their performance dented what has been a proud record at the annual showcase and there could be consequences.

Zifa vice president Philemon Machana said that the association will review the coaches’ performance before coming up with a decision.

Logarusic, who has been at the centre of intense debate about his future, is assisted by Lloyd Chitembwe and Tonderai Ndiraya.

Machana said the association, however, will not make rushed decisions.

“As administrators we can’t take any decision at this stage because we have a technical committee that looks into those issues. The technical Committee will do an appraisal of the coaches so a decision cannot be made without their input. The coaches will also have their input,”

The fans have questioned Logarusic’ ability to lead the Warriors to success in their bid to at least progress from the Group stages in the World Cup qualifiers.

Since taking over he managed one win (against Botswana), after the team’s defeat and a draw against Algeria in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

In the World Cup qualifiers, which begin in September, the Warriors will compete with Ghana, South Africa and Ethiopia in their pool.

