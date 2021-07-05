Zera delays fuel prices review

BY BEAUTY NYUKE

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) yesterday advised fuel operators to continue using the June 2021 fuel prices as the regulator continues monitoring international market oil developments which influence oil costs.

In a statement Zera said: “Zera is closely monitoring the fuel price trends on the international oil market while consulting local key stakeholders on the likely impact of the developments on final pump prices.

“The July 2021 fuel prices will be announced in due course.

Fuel operators are therefore urged to continue trading as per the June 2021 fuel prices while consultations are being finalised.”

According to Statutory Instrument 270 0f 2019 on Petroleum (Petroleum Products Pricing), Zera is supposed to be reviewing and announcing fuel prices by the fifth of every month.

