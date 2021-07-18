Harare police ban carrying of weapons

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

HARARE police have banned the carrying of weapons that might cause public disorder or breach of peace in terms of section 4 of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA, Chapter 11:23).

In a statement, Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza said some of the prohibited weapons included catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives, stones, daggers and any traditional weapon that would cause public disorder or breach of peace.

Mwanza said districts where violent crimes are prevalent included Harare central, Harare suburban, Mbare, Harare south and Chitungwiza.

“The belief is informed by an escalation in violent crimes such as murder, assault, armed robbery and rape in the five police districts. We, therefore, want to safeguard peace in our communities and get rid of marauding criminals. The orders, therefore, prohibit the carrying of such weapons within the said police districts for a period of three months, that is, from July 15 to October 15,” Mwanza said.

