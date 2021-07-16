Govt bans Chitungwiza, Norton inter-city travel

By Online Reporter

Government has banned Chitungwiza-Harare and Norton-Harare travelling as it qualifies as intercity travel under the extended lockdown level announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently, the government has announced.

Information secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana in a statement this evening said intercity movement will only be allowed to those classified as essential service providers.

Ban on intercity travel under Level 4 Lockdown pic.twitter.com/FhP9KAfLIC — Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) July 16, 2021

“Statutory Instrument 198 of 2021 defines intercity travel as travel between any cities or between municipalities or towns established or deemed to have been established in terms of the Urban Councils Act. It does not include travel between an area under the jurisdiction of a local board and a city, municipality or town that is within the same council area as the local board. As an example, movement between Chitungwiza and Harare or Norton and Harare is considered intercity travel and therefore prohibited,” Mangwana said.

“Accordingly, law enforcement agents will be ensuring that intercity travel will only be permitted for those providing an essential service or travelling for a humanitarian reason such as seeking medical treatment Proof of provision of essential service may be requested at Police checkpoints. Measures including but not limited to Police checkpoints will be intensified to ensure that members of the public comply with the measures.”

Traveling between Harare and Chitungwiza is “intercity travel” therefore prohibited except for essential service providers only. Same applies to Norton. Ruwa and Epworth are not municipalities or towns therefore travel between them and Harare City Centre is not banned. https://t.co/ra3qk8DBue — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) July 16, 2021

The statement comes hardly two days after the government had announced that it was suspending road blocks between 0600hrs to 1000hrs in the morning to allow smooth movement of traffic for those going to work.

“To facilitate movement to and from work people will be allowed to travel between 0600hrs to 1000hrs in the morning and between 1530hrs and 1800hrs after which the curfew will kick in. In between 1000hrs and 1530hrs police will continue to enforce the lockdown regulations,” Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe said.

To facilitate movement to and from work people will be allowed to travel between 0600hrs to 1000hrs in the morning and between 1530hrs and 1800hrs after which the curfew will kick in. In between 1000hrs and 1530hrs police will continue to enforce the lockdown regulations — Hon. Kazembe Kazembe (Ministry of Home Affairs) (@KazembeKazembe3) July 13, 2021

Waaal. Surprising! I thought that our Gvt is fully alive to the fact that Chitungwiza is Harare's Domitory Town and should have been treated as such. — Samson Chitondo (@ChitondoSamson) July 16, 2021

The announcement came after travelers from Norton and Chitungwiza to Harare were detained for hours travelling to work.

Many have expressed concern over government policy inconsistency and confusion in COVID-19 strategy response.

Harare – Chitungwiza- Norton have no Inter-City relationship but the latter two are essentially dormitory towns of the City of Harare . Decoupling them is impractical without disrupting livelihoods whose impact can be worse than containing the scourge! — Walter Mzembi (@waltermzembi) July 16, 2021

“Wow. Surprising! I thought that our Govt is fully alive to the fact that Chitungwiza is Harare’s Dormitory Town and should have been treated as such,” Samson Chitondo responded after the announcement on twitter.

Ruwa cannot survive without its neighbour town. Banning travel from Ruwa to Harare is impractical, it would have been okay if our country was developed. The same applies to Harare – Chitungwiza. Yes, they have different town councils or towns but haa GVT is being dramatic. — 🏧 El Mango. 🥭 (@Tinashe_Maburu) July 16, 2021

“Your decision obviously lacks basis. What are the infection rates in Chitungwiza, Norton or Ruwa to warrant such a decision? Kuwadzana to Norton chaiyo is more than 5km. Just declare full lockdown tinzwe ka1 stop wasting our time,” another concerned citizen added.

That doesn't make sense, Chitungwiza is said to be under Harare Metropolitan Province, the PDC for Harare is seen doing work in Chitungwiza, and all of a sudden Chitingwiza is now a City? — Jamal (@Jamal_JRab) July 16, 2021

But, Mangwana defended the decision saying the main goal was to minimize the spread of COVID-19 through travels.

“The idea is to stop the virus from spreading through limiting the movement of people between different places. But those who provide essential services are allowed to move for that purpose,” Mangwana responded.

From St. Mary's police to Harare Post Office, it's exactly 20kms. From Zimre Park to Harare it's exactly 20kms. People of Chitungwiza hv been banned to get into Harare CBD. Aren't we the people of Chitungwiza belonging to Harare Metropolitan Province? Motityireiko u dullards? — HON Job Wiwa Sikhala (@JobSikhala1) July 16, 2021

