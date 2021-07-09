God; our dwelling place

By Erasmus Makarimayi

Biblical truth has to be said and repaid and hammered in till it materialises in us and until nothing else matters. I presented an instalment on health and COVID-19 which I’m persuaded will speak to us louder now. I have developed it further.

The marauding menace of COVID-19 has led to self introspection by many fair-minded beings. Many have cracked heads over the conundrum of human values and life definitions.

In search of answers, my desire as a minister of the Gospel of Christ, is that values, definitions, existence and life find answers and expression in communion and fellowship with God the Father in Christ.

There’s no safer place than the bosom of God the Father. In this world and in the ages to come, to be in Christ is the safest place.

As he led the children of Israel from Egypt through the wilderness, Moses experienced great supernatural protection from God. He saw the physical landmarks where he hid from Israel’s enemies.

However, he wasn’t convinced that man created in the image of God above the boisterous seas, forests which seemed to talk, skies which formed formidable canopy above them and land that hid thorns for the protection, defence and safety of Israel as real safety.

He had the revelation of the Maker and Protector. He had knowledge which his senses couldn’t grasp, but only his spirit by faith.

In Moses’ rendition in the psalter of the generations of divine preservation by illumination he observed that it wasn’t about Goshen or safe rocks but that they were living in God. Psalm 90:1, reads: “Lord, thou hast been our dwelling place in all generations.”

Please reread the verse. God Himself was their dwelling place. Plagues ravaged the entirety of Egypt except Goshen where the children of Israel lived.

In the wilderness en route to the Promised Land, Canaan, God protected His people. I would like to believe that as he prayed and meditated, he found out nature was too small in this matrix to protect the apple of God’s eye.

Please dear reader, pause and ponder on this. It’s not the comfort and safety of your house nor the security or your neighbourhood or country but being in God in Christ.

As a follower of this column, you have read how the born again believer is found in Christ who is in God.

Jesus spoke during His earthly ministry that He was making an inseparable union between the Godhead and the redeemed.

He said in John 14:20: “At that day ye shall know that I am in my Father, and ye in me, and I in you.”

No safer place can you ever dream of. Elsewhere, Apostle Paul writes in 2 Corinthians 5:19, (New King James): “That is, that God was in Christ reconciling the world to Himself, not imputing their trespasses to them, and has committed to us the word of reconciliation.”

You’re in Christ in God. Safe and sound.

The Gospel of Christ we preach, Salvation by Grace through Faith, (Grace), which is the Finished Work of Jesus Christ doesn’t preach an absentee Saviour.

The Messiah is present with the saved. God wants to be with His people and His Son Jesus Christ opened that way to those who so wish.

The message of the cross speaks to this; the sufferings of Christ, His death, burial, resurrection, ascension and sitting on high.

Jesus already told His disciples beforehand in John 14:3, “And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.”

By and through His finished work, He prepared that place by His shed blood. He is now seated on the right hand of God the Father. There’s no construction going on in heaven for mansions for believers.

Jesus is seated. Where He is, that’s where we’re. Ephesians 2:6 tells us plainly in the Amplified Bible, “And He raised us up together with Him and made us sit down together [giving us joint seating with Him] in the heavenly sphere [by virtue of our being] in Christ Jesus (the Messiah, the Anointed One).”

You’re in Christ in God and very safe. You’re safer than the most secure bunker or most sophisticated intensive care unit.

While we heed medical science to correct any misnomer, that is disease or sickness we don’t forget that it only addresses our vessels and not the real us in the physical vessel.

We don’t spurn medical remedies coming from God while we subscribe to higher supernatural Cover.

Beloved make use of the benefits of your place in God. I will unpack some of the topical issues raised here in my next instalment.

In the meantime, study Acts 17:28, “For in him we live, and move, and have our being; as certain also of your own poets have said, For we are also his offspring.”

Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

