Gateway Stream apologises for Gwara launch bungle

DECORATED contemporary musician Jah Prayzah’s much-hyped 16-track album launch, Gwara, clogged the Gateway Stream Music application as hundreds of fans jostled to be the first to sample the new offering on Sunday.

Gateway Stream Music project manager Isheanesu Makambira yesterday conceded that too many people tried in vain to access Jah Prayzah’s music on the app as a result of a surge in traffic.

Launched last December, the Gateway Stream Music application, owned by Rainbow Tourism Group, enables artistes to upload, sell, price, perform via the livestream facility and earn revenue through the pay-per-view platform and advertising support.

“Some users had difficulty in accessing the album when it was released at noon on Sunday due to a surge in traffic at one go,” Makambira said.

“We had a capacity challenge as our hosting capability did not have enough redundancy to accommodate the simultaneous high traffic volumes which were greater than we had anticipated.

“This made the application perform at a much slower speed, resulting in the log-in process taking much longer. Our users were frustrated as they were keen to listen to the album. We are sorry this happened, but by Monday evening, we had managed to resolve the hosting redundancy threshold.”

Makambira said they had now moved to one of the best cloud hosting servers in the world, adding that the stress tests conducted showed that the application and website could now handle high traffic volumes seamlessly.

“We invite our users to log on and enjoy JP’s new album and the other 30 000 local songs and music videos that are available on the application,” he said.

Makambira said they were honoured that the Sungano hitmaker chose to launch the album and celebrate his birthday on the Gateway Stream Music app.

“The vision behind the development of the Gateway Stream Music application is to empower artistes as they can monetise their trade using technology.”

Makambira said through the Gateway Stream Music platform, artistes were now able to generate income and get through the torrid COVID-19 pandemic, where live shows, which are the main source of income for musicians, are prohibited to curb the spread of the virus.

“There is an over-subscription for advertising space during the livestream show as many companies have seen the potential reach and spread this virtual show will have, which is an invaluable opportunity to push their brands to targeted audiences,” he said.

Jah Prayzah has since promised an explosive performance for the fans when he stages the Gwara virtual concert tomorrow to be livestreamed on Gateway Stream Music application from Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

“You can look forward to seeing me and the band burn the stage at HICC where I will be showcasing my new songs. The album Gwara has 16 songs that cut across various genres, which include love medleys, traditional songs, and party music, ensuring that there is something for everyone,” he said.

“Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no audience. Guys the show is free, thanks to the companies that are supporting us through the placement of advertisements and indeed supporting us local artists and local innovations such as the Gateway Stream Music.”

The lanky dreadlocked singer saluted the fans for their unwavering support.

“Thank you to all my fans across the globe for the overwhelming love and support when I launched my album Gwara, on Sunday. We managed to reach over 250 000 users who were streaming my album in less than 48 hours on the Gateway Stream Music application,” he said.

