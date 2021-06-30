Chipazaure to represents Zim at global pageant

BY KIMBERLY KARIATI

RUNWAY model and actor Robert Chipazaure (22) says he is elated to represent the nation at the forthcoming Mister and Miss Mediterraneo Global pageant scheduled for Spain this November.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Chipazaure said his participation at the pageant would help him strengthen international relations with fellow budding models.

“Participating at this pageant will help me gain the much-needed exposure in the modelling industry. It will also be a good platform for me as I represent my country to also advocate for a change towards human rights at a global stage,” he said.

“The event is not just a pageant, but a fusion of culture and fashion as I raise our flag high. I expect it to open doors to other platforms in the arts industry not only for me, but other upcoming models.”

Chipazaure said he was monitoring the COVID-19 status quo with anxiety.

“I qualified for this pageant after undergoing virtual interviews with the pageant organisers. With the spike of COVID-19 cases, I am worried that my participation might be compromised. My worry is that as a contestant I might not be eligible to depart from,” he said.

“I am, however, hoping and praying that all goes well and I cannot wait for the pageant.”

While Chipazaure feels more connected to modelling, he admits that he had other opportunities he could not resist in the arts industry.

“I consider modelling as a stepping stone into my acting career. Modelling is the basis of most artists as the profession partners with many other industries be it fashion, music or acting,” he said.

“As someone who is camera friendly and with the knowledge of how the industry operates, l have also ventured into acting landing roles in productions such as State of Malambia, Shavarunzi and Chipo the Gift Season.”

He said his wish is to support up-and-coming models in fulfilling their passion whilst showcasing their talent.

“My goals this year as a model and actor is to engage with different types of organisations as well as to educate young citizens on mental health, Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and leadership-based issues,” he said.

Follow Kimberly on twitter @lizellekimkari

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw