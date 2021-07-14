Another tragedy hits Ncube family

By Newsday
- July 14, 2021

Online Reporter

Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) chairman Trevor Ncube has lost his mother, who succumbed to Covid-19. She was 79.

AMH publishes NewsDay, Zimbabwe Independent, The Standard and Weekly Digest and also runs an online radio and television station, Heart & Soul TV.

In a space of four days, Ncube has lost three close relatives to the respiratory disease.

Ncube’s father, Shadreck Kanyemba Ncube, passed on Saturday morning aged 86 and was buried in Bulawayo the next day, while his niece, Lorraine (32), who died on Monday, was set to be buried in Harare today.

“My 79-year-old mother has passed away due to Covid-19. She has joined dad and gone to be with the Lord. There is no word for what we are going through. I am praying for many Zimbabweans who are in similar circumstances and worse. Keep the faith,” Trevor tweeted.

