Prospective nursing students swindled of cash

MORE than 26 prospective nursing students were duped of various amounts of money after fraudsters flighted fake recruitment advertisements through social media platforms.

This came out when the four suspects, Teswa Kundai, Peace Chipere, Tanaka Chimhondoro and Collins Mpofu, appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on Saturday charged with fraud.

The four were remanded in custody to July 9 by magistrate Denis Mangosi pending finalisation of investigations.

It is alleged that the accused persons connived to defraud prospective nursing applicants and crafted a fake nurse training recruitment advertisement on social media on June 20 this year.

Tsitsi Makusha and 26 others responded to the advert and were made to transfer various amounts of money into an EcoCash account which was fraudulently registered in the name of Nontando Solani and Augustine Muzondo.

The Health and Child Care ministry then saw the advert in various media outlets and dismissed it as fake.

On June 23, police detectives received information that the accused persons were the ones that crafted the fake advert.

They were then arrested.

It is alleged the police recovered the Econet Sim card used in the scam. They also recovered a national identity card in the name of Augustine Muzondo.

Chimhondoro and Mpofu were arrested while committing the offence.

