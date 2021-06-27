Journo files application for discharge

BY SILAS NKALA

NEW York Times (NYT) correspondent Jeffrey Moyo, who is facing charges of contravening the Immigration Act, has filed an application for discharge at the High Court, citing lack of evidence linking him to the crime.

Moyo (37) was arrested and detained on allegations of fraudulently acquiring Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) accreditation cards for two foreign NYT journalists.

He was released by Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Maxwell Takuva last week on $5 000 bail after spending three weeks in jail following his arrest on May 26.

Moyo’s lawyer Douglas Coltart told NewsDay that he had already filed an application to quash the charges.

“We have tried to argue an application to have the charges quashed and we were denied that opportunity by the magistrate (Marigold Ndlovu), who said the State was not ready and that we should file a written application. So we have filed a written application and we are waiting for a ruling for that application,” Coltart said.

He said essentially the grounds of the application were that there was no reasonable suspicion against Moyo to the effect that he committed the offence.

“We will wait and see, but the State is yet to file opposing papers to the application,” he said. Moyo is alleged to have connived with a ZMC employee Thabang Manhika, who was also arrested for the offence.

