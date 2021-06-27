Invictus preps move gear up

BY TATIRA ZWINOIRA

ENERGY firm, Invictus Energy Limited (IEL) says its seismic contractor, Polaris Natural Resources Inc, for the Cabora Bassa Project has begun hiring staff to commence operations.

The Cabora Bassa Project started in late 2018 and encompasses the Muzarabani Prospect in Zimbabwe believed to have multi-trillion cubic metres worth of liquids rich in conventional gas-condensate.

In April, IEL was inked to a deal with the Canadian-based Polaris to provide a two-dimension seismic programme in the area of the Cabora Bassa Project.

The programme is an advanced search method combining sound to define where the wells will be located at the heart of a 2 000-hectare oilfield in the Muzarabani district.

This had previously been partially explored and abandoned by American oil firm Mobile in the early 1990s.

“Following the award of the seismic acquisition contract to Polaris Natural Resources Inc (“Polaris”) as announced on April 21 2021 on the ASX platform, the company is pleased to provide an update on the seismic programme,” IEL said in a statement on Friday.

“Polaris has received work permits for its expatriate staff and has begun mobilising personnel to Zimbabwe to commence the 2D seismic campaign and are due to arrive in the next few days.

“The company has commenced assisting Polaris with the recruitment of up to 100 local employees who will be involved in the seismic campaign, the vast majority of which are expected to come from within the local communities.”

IEL said the camp construction would commence prior to the end of June and is expected to be completed in early July.

“The seismic campaign is estimated to officially commence in July with line clearing operations and followed by seismic data acquisition.

“The vibroseis units and recording equipment is currently in transit to Zimbabwe,” IEL said.

According to IEL, it intends to conduct, process, and interpret a minimum of 400-line km of 2D seismic in order to refine the Muzarabani drilling location and well path and identify additional prospectivity for the upcoming drilling campaign.

IEL expects the seismic survey will be conducted with a minimal environmental footprint and utilise existing roads and tracks where possible.

IEL announced that Aztech Well Construction (“Aztech”) has been appointed as Drilling Project Manager for the upcoming basin opening drilling programme.

Aztech is a well project management company headquartered in Perth, Australia, with an extensive track record in both onshore and offshore drilling projects.

“Our exploration programme is progressing well with the seismic acquisition campaign about to officially commence and preparations for the drilling campaign are advancing well.

“The strong interest from multiple drilling rig contractors places the company in a great position to secure an optimal rig for the drilling campaign at attractive rig rates,” Invictus managing director Scott Macmillan said.

“We have had an overwhelming response in our local recruitment exercise and were extremely pleased that we will be able to fill the majority of positions with people from the local community in keeping with the company’s strong commitment to community employment.”

Follow Tatira on Twitter @tati_tatira

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw