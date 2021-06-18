Donna, the silent assassin speaks out

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

TALENTED actress Tariro Chitapi has won hearts of many, becoming a household name because of how she played the character Donna in the local soap Wenera. In the soap, Donna is composed, unpredictable and a silent exploiter who uses her charm to take control of situations she finds herself in. The “yellow bone” and soft-spoken Donna told NewsDay Weekender yesterday that her desire is to become one of the leading role models as far as acting is concerned.

Childhood

I was born on December 12, 1991 in Gweru in a family of four and was raised in Masvingo. I attended Vurombo Primary School in Masvingo before enrolling at Serima for my high school in Gutu and at Pakame High School in Shurugwi.

Of schooldays

During my high school days, I was a netball player and my dream was to pursue netball professionally, but unfortunately, I did not get a chance to play for community clubs which I had intended to do after finishing Advanced Level studies. My family encouraged me to go to university, do a degree, graduate and get a job. So, when I went to the Midlands State University, I wanted to do Environmental and Geography studies, but I ended up doing Film and Theatre Arts that I never dreamt of doing.

Interface

I am a sociable and ordinary person.

Passion for film

I started falling in love with film at a tender age. I was encouraged with the likes of Rasquesity Kaeiste and Thabiso Daudi Phiri among others to take it seriously as I was actually good at acting naturally. After I graduated, I did interviews at Patsime Trust, Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust and Talent of Steel, who were producing soap opera Wenera. I got the job at Talent of Steel as an assistant editor.

Landing the role of Donna

As an assistant editor, I did editing for a few weeks then one day the character of Donna came up. A few girls came for auditions and they failed. So, the producers asked me if I wanted to try it and then the rest is history. I played the Donna character for more than nine seasons and I have bonded with the character so much.

Tariro versus Donna

We have our differences between Tariro and Donna. Donna is a silent assassin while Tariro is a straight forward person. I love playing Donna much because she is fun, unpredictable and she can get away with everything and anything. Many people are stunned to see me speaking sluggishly and unhurriedly on television. Most of them think that the way I speak on screen is just an act, but well, it is actually the way I speak. I just try to be as natural as possible because that is my comfort zone and the writers make it easy for me.

Blonde trademark

The blonde hair has become my trademark as recommended by the executive producer for the character. The blonde hair trademark helps me depict and blend well with my new character background in the new rebranded Viva Wenera where I will be playing two different characters.

Performed productions

Apart from Wenera, I have appeared in a number of commercials and also featured in a movie called Thandie’s Diary that revolves on women abuse, written and directed by Eddie Ndhlovu. The movie has screened on different platforms including at the Nepal African Film Festival in March this year as an official selection.

Reactions

I played the main character Thandie in the movie Thandie’s Diary and the film was so emotional that I cried when I first read the script. The Thandie character was challenging as it was different from the Donna character that I was used to. However, the experience that I had obtained being in front of the camera helped me in playing Thandie well.

Inspiration

My inspiration comes from within the desire and wish to become one of the leading role models as far as acting is concerned. I want to become more and aspire to inspire young girls and be their ambassador for their dreams as well as a better future and also to young mothers like me. The good thing that also fuels my career is the support from my family that is priceless as it pushes me to be a better person.

Role model

My role model is an American actress Taraji P Henson. She has a strong figure and she represents everything female in a bold way. She reminds me of who I want to become and that gives me courage and ambition to keep going.

Marital status

I am married and have a son who is three years old and the funny thing is that we work together as mother and child. He started acting since pregnancy and it has been hilarious to work with him at the same time challenging. He plays the role of Junior.

Off set

I am working towards my own Donna brand that will consist of a perfume line, make-up and cosmetic products. Being Donna gave me a clear picture of how important it is to look good, represent and look the part and above all to be confident about myself.

