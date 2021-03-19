BY JONAH NYONI

WOMEN play an important role in any society, but why are there few women in top leadership? They are core in the socialisation process of most human beings. They take care of a human being from the cradle to the grave.

As a child grows up, it is mainly the woman that takes care of them until they begin to see the light. That means they understand the mechanics of emotional intelligence of most people. Could that mean that they can be better leaders?

When Tanzanian President John Magufuli passed on, his deputy Samia Suluhu took over the presidency. That means a lot and it shall be forever engraved in the annals of history. There have been fewer women in leadership positions at that level. That means Suluhu becomes the first woman to be President of Tanzania.

An article in the World Economic Forum shows that the presence of women is more important than ever.

“The emergence of female leaders can become a centrifugal force for good in the world. Importantly, there are now ambitious and capable women running influential organizations who can activate physical change through technology and policy. The recent progress with the circular economy and blockchain is a prime example.”

Women in times of crisis

In a research article written by Jack Zenger and Joseph Folkman (2020) in the Harvard Business Review it was noted that women are great players in their roles as leaders than their male counterparts in times of crisis.

“During the COVID-19 crisis, we’ve heard anecdotally about women leaders doing a better job and new research backs that up. One study found that outcomes related to COVID-19, including number of cases and deaths, were systematically better in countries led by women.” (HBR, 2020)

Women score higher on competencies

In the HBR (abid) women were rated higher than men on competencies. “Women were rated more positively on 13 of the 19 competencies in our assessment that comprise overall leadership effectiveness. Men were rated more positively on one competency — technical/professional expertise — but the difference was not statistically significant.”

Social and cultural barriers

Women have so many huddles to fight along this journey to leadership. Generally, societal norms are coming to grips with women in leadership. This includes religion, where women are not allowed to perform certain rites and rituals.

“Historically, leadership has carried the notion of masculinity and the belief that men make better leaders than women is still common today.” (Josephine M Kiamba, 2008)

Are women accepted by other women?

That question begs a lot of research. Demographically, we have more women than men globally. One would expect that the more the women we have the more votes we might have cast for the other women.

Women have made it

There have been remarkable women leaders who have made a great mark. These include the likes of Indra Nooyi. She is an Indian-American business executive and former chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo. She was ranked among the world’s 100 most powerful women. It goes without saying that Mother Theresa was one great leader. Currently, we have US Vice-President Kamala Harris, and the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. According to Forbes magazine, Angela Merkel is currently the number one powerful woman leader in the world after serving for many years as first female Chancellor of Germany.

Everyone has an opportunity to lead. The CEO of YouTube, Susan Wojcicki once said, “Rarely are opportunities presented to you in a perfect way. In a nice little box with a yellow bow on top. “Here, open it, it’s perfect. You will love it.’ Opportunities — the good ones — are messy, confusing and hard to recognise. They are risky. They challenge you.”

