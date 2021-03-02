Schools to re-open on March 15 

BY MOSES MATENGA

CABINET has announced that schools will be opened in two weeks’ time, with examination classes set to begin on March 15, while the rest of the classes will re-open on March 22.

Information minister, Monica Mutsvangwa told journalists during a post Cabinet media briefing that in order to avoid crowding and the potential spread of COVID-19 in schools, pupils will be attending classes on a rotational basis to achieve social distancing.

“Cabinet agreed that the school calendar for 2021 starts on a slightly phased approach with examination classes opening on March 15 and the rest on March 22, 2021. Teachers for examination classes should therefore report for duty on March, 2021 and the rest of the teachers on March 17.”

“There shall be rotational school attendance in classes where learners cannot exercise social distancing. On the days pupils are not at school, learners will be engaged through strategies such as open distance learning and e-learning,” she added.

