Japan donates maize to Zimbabwe

THE Japanese government has donated 20 000 metric tonnes of maize to government’s Food Deficit Mitigation Strategy (FDMS) through the World Food Programme (WFP) to assist almost half the population facing hunger.

In a statement yesterday, the Japan embassy in Harare said the donation would meet the food security needs of vulnerable households. Last year in June, the Japanese government donated 30 000 metric tonnes of maize to government.

“In this valuable partnership between Japan and Zimbabwe, WFP played a fundamental role — using its expertise in supply chain management to procure maize from South Africa and deliver it directly to the government’s Grain Marketing Board silos in Harare and Bulawayo.

“The donation comes at a time the country is facing serious food shortages induced by drought, inflation and COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic has also increased vulnerability levels in the country as the livelihoods of informal sector workers have been affected by the lockdown,” read the embassy statement.

Zimbabwe experienced three successive years of drought, resulting in severe food shortages. However, crop production is expected to improve this year, but might be 30% below the five and ten-year averages.

“The total number of food insecure people now stands at 7,7 million — almost half the population — but the number is expected to go down as the country’s prospects of a good harvest are high.”

Public Service minister Paul Mavima received the donation on behalf of government.

“The gesture was extended as a way of complementing government efforts in ensuring food security to vulnerable households in the country. This came against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic which caused depletions of the sources of livelihoods of our populace, hence, exacerbating their food insecurity,” Mavima said.

Japanese ambassador to Zimbabwe, Satoshi Tanaka said: “The government of Japan decided to provide this donation of maize given the severity of the current humanitarian crisis in Zimbabwe. I hope that, through WFP and FDMS, it will reach the most vulnerable households as soon as possible so that they can meet their basic needs.”

WFP country representative and director, Francesca Erdelmann said the organisation would work closely with government to improve food security and strive towards zero hunger by 2030.

