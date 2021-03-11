Govt to withdraw IPP licences

BY STAFF REPORTER

CABINET has resolved to withdraw operating licences for independent power producers (IPPs) whose projects have failed to take off the ground.

This was announced by Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa during a post-Cabinet media briefing on Tuesday.

“Independent power producers who do not implement projects as agreed upon, risk losing their licences,” she said.

Mutsvangwa’s statement came after Energy Parliamentary Portfolio Committee last week revealed that IPPs were only feeding 135,8 megawatt (MW) into the national grid against a target of 6 858,65 MW, as the majority of them were still not operational.

“Some private sector players are being engaged to supply power off-grid to communities with metering and tariffs being regulated by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority,” she said.

The Information minister said by mid-year, a standard power purchase agreement and government support implementation agreement will be in place to incentivise investors to take up renewable energy projects.

“The (Energy) ministry is also working on the development of the national integrated energy resource plan which will determine the renewable energy targets for the coming 20 years,” Mutsvangwa said.

Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw