First Lady condemns violence against women

FIRST Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday condemned violence perpetrated against women as Zimbabwean actress Anne “Vimbai” Nhira, who was based in South Africa, was laid to rest at Zororo Memorial Park along Chitungwiza Road in Harare.

Famed for her role as Vimbai Jari in yesteryear soap Studio 263, Nhira (38) succumbed to stab injuries after being attacked at gunpoint by unknown assailants in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, on March 11.

Her body left South Africa by road on Friday afternoon after a memorial service that was held in Randburg, Johannesburg.

In her graveyard eulogy, the First Lady said men should desist from committing acts of violence against women.

“The circumstances under which Anne died are directly an indictment on men generally to desist from exerting violence against women. It’s possible that such cowardly characters are still lingering in our society in this modern age of enlightenment,” she said.

“Anne died in March which is women’s month. It’s that time to bring to the fore the fact that women were never historically allowed by their male counterparts to play any role in theatre or on stage, thus my speech is focusing on promoting the national policy and strategies on gender equality, adhering to the national and regional instruments in protection of the rights of

women.”

She lamented an increase in domestic violence during the COVID-19-induced national lockdown.

“With the coming of COVID-19, Zimbabwe was not spared. We then see domestic violence in households. No Zimbabweans, let’s live in peace and harmony because when you told her that you loved her, she loved you back,” she said.

“COVID-19 constricted us to our houses from Monday to Sunday, from month to month looking at each other. Where is fighting coming from? You are the one who asked me to come, why are you beating me? We are witnessing families collapsing, such we don’t encourage. Let’s love each other from the

beginning.”

She also recognised Nhira for her role in promoting the arts industry, and also upholding national values and norms.

“We respect you artistes. I want to thank the government of Zimbabwe for recognising the late icon and one of Zimbabweans’ favourite actresses for the role she played in lifting the Zimbabwean flag high in terms of acting, thereby promoting the local arts industry,” she said.

“She illustrated good behaviour especially on what is expected from a woman. There are many people who learned from her as she starred on Studio 263. I personally enjoyed watching Studio 263 with my family. This contradicted the stereotyping of women as weak.

“These achievements should be an eye-opener to all women and children. A heroine is not the one who does magical things, but great things to society. This is the woman we are all gathered to inter. I encourage the young to use Anne as an example of (the biblical) Dorcas of our time. Emulate something from her, start where you can manage.”

Meanwhile, several other speakers spoke glowingly about Nhira.

Her brother, John, said they would ensure her legacy lived on.

“An attack affected my sister, but today I want to talk about the legacy she left, talent and energy. I want her legacy to live on. We want to celebrate her good character. We are there, the dreams she had, we will not let them rest,” he said.

Washington Musvairi, who spoke on behalf of the actress’ father, said: “The Nhira family, residents of Manyame Park and Chitungwiza, you have been honoured. We want to thank ED [President Emmerson Mnangagwa] for what he did. He enabled us to bury Vimbai with the dignity she deserves. We thank God for the life Anne lived.”

Her aunt said Nhira was respectful.

“She went to school and started modelling and we saw there was a talent in her. She then acted in Studio 263 and later left for South Africa. She went back in 2019, I did not know she would come back in the coffin. I want to thank the First Lady and government for respecting my daughter.”

Seke-Chikomba MP Tatenda Mavetera (Zanu PF), who worked with Nhira on Studio 263 as her elder sister, said they would help the family make her legacy live on.

“Today is a painful day. I worked with Anne for six years. She was respectful. She took other people’s troubles as hers and on set she was a serious person,” she said.

“We are very humbled by the great gesture by the First Lady. You know artistes are looked down upon. This love did not start on Anne. Gringo [Lazarus Boora] was helped with health bills, even Soul Jah Love [Soul Muzavazi Musaka] was respected. This shows that we are being respected.”

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe director Nicholas Moyo said Nhira was celebrated for the values she used to uphold as an artist.

“We want to celebrate Anne. There was a time when Zodwa (South African socialite and artiste) was meant to come to Zimbabwe, and Anne was one of the artistes to denounce the move because she was upholding cultural values,” he said.

“She was in South Africa to say in Zimbabwe this is what we believe in. So we can’t just remember her because of acting.”

