Chitungwiza land baron Mabamba dies

By smuchemwa
- March 5, 2021

Online Reporter 
Prominent Chitungwiza land baron and former Zanu PF Harare provincial member Frederick Mabamba (60) has died at Chikurubi Remand Prison.

Mabamba who was in custody pending a bail ruling is reported to have collapsed and rushed to Parirenyatwa group of Hospitals where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The former deputy mayor for Chitungwiza was arrested last month as part of a blitz by the President Emmerson Mnangagwa administration on land barons exposed in the Justice Tendai Uchena land audit report.

He was facing allegations of fraud involving illegal sale of State land in Chitungwiza.

Mabamba was facing 15 counts of fraud involving US$13 724 000 and $875 040 000 000 worth of State land.

On Wednesday, Special Anti-Corruption Commission investigators arrested Gweru land developer Smelly Dube on similar charges.
She was arrested while in hospital over an undisclosed ailment.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *