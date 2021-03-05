Chitungwiza land baron Mabamba dies

Online Reporter

Prominent Chitungwiza land baron and former Zanu PF Harare provincial member Frederick Mabamba (60) has died at Chikurubi Remand Prison.

Mabamba who was in custody pending a bail ruling is reported to have collapsed and rushed to Parirenyatwa group of Hospitals where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Chitungwiza land baron Fredrick Mabamba has died. Mabamba reportedly collapsed this afternoon and was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. pic.twitter.com/MfdvSu6kJr — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) March 5, 2021

The former deputy mayor for Chitungwiza was arrested last month as part of a blitz by the President Emmerson Mnangagwa administration on land barons exposed in the Justice Tendai Uchena land audit report.

Former ZANU PF Hre Provincial Member Dr Frederick Mabamba has died. Dr Mabamba died at Parirenyatwa where he had been taken to by Prison Authorities as he was in remand. Dr Mabamba served the Party in different leadership roles such as Dep Sec for Admin Hre Province,….

1/ pic.twitter.com/7n6DcQyN0a — ZANU PF PATRIOTS 🇿🇼 (@zanupf_patriots) March 5, 2021

He was facing allegations of fraud involving illegal sale of State land in Chitungwiza.

Mabamba was facing 15 counts of fraud involving US$13 724 000 and $875 040 000 000 worth of State land.

On Wednesday, Special Anti-Corruption Commission investigators arrested Gweru land developer Smelly Dube on similar charges.

She was arrested while in hospital over an undisclosed ailment.

