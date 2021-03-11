B Rock motivates youth through song

BY KIMBERLY KARIATI

LOCAL hip-hop singer Tinashe Shawn Mawire, popularly known as B Rock, says his compositions seek to encourage youth to pursue their dreams regardless of circumstances.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, B Rock, who is also into events management, said he looked forward to making a difference both in the society and the hip-hop music industry, adding that he collaborated with Mozambican hip-hop star Laylizzy on a yet-to-be titled song scheduled for release next month.

“I believe hip-hop music is a voice that directly communicates with young people. Even in times of difficulty and instability of the economy, youths must just pursue their dreams,” he said.

Although many in the hip-hop industry have sung about how they rose from rags to riches, B Rock said his main aim was to urge the youth that hard work pays.

“I believe that it is one’s dream and hard work that facilitate their success. Since the beginning of my career, wonders have been happening and I would want to motivate others that only the sky is the limit,” he said.

B Rock said his interest in music grew at a very early age, where he used to sing in church.

“I grew an interest in the hip-hop culture at the age of 14 and decided to launch my career by participating in the local reality talent show, StarBrite which later facilitated the recording of my first song called Mafeeling, with Kenako Musik in 2011,” he said.

The 23-year-old singer said his career’s major highlight was in 2017 when he collaborated and shared the stage with both local and international artistes.

“I collaborated with artistes such as Peace ‘BaShupi’ Ndlovu on Kupinda in 2018 and Wake remix with Scrip Mula in 2017. I have also curtain-raised for South African artiste Mthembeni ‘Emtee’ Ndevu at the Woods Sensation Club located in Belvedere, Harare, did openings at the late Oliver Mtukudzi’s Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton and also performed at his send-off concert at the National Sports Stadium,’’ he said

“I am grateful for having worked on the Zimbabwe hip-hop awards committee from 2018 to 2020 under its director Aldrin ‘Beefy’ Harrison and my craft has acquired six accolades, which are from the Juice awards for Best Afro Pop song in 2015, 2016 and 2017, Ugandan Hip-Hop Music awards 2019 for Best Verse Award, Changamire awards for Best New Comer award in 2018 and Best Performance at Midlands Glamour awards in 2015.”

Though B Rock is passionate about motivating the youth through his music, he also composes enticing love-themed songs.

He recently released a trending track called Love and Hate, which highlights how complicated relationships can be.

Some of the hit songs under B Rock’s sleeve include Life Tonight featuring Maggikal, a 2018 production, and Seh She Want, featuring JimiHunyDread released in April 2020.

