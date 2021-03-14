14 perish in road accidents

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

FOURTEEN people died in two separate road accidents that occurred in Nyanga and Mt Darwin today.

The Nyanga accident involved a Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) truck which collided with a fuel tanker near Honde Valley turn-off along the Nyanga-Mutare Highway.

Four ZPCS officers, an inmate and two civilians died on the spot.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.

“I can confirm that seven people died around 11am today (yesterday). Four of the deceased were ZPCS officers, while one was a prisoner and two were ordinary citizens,” Nyathi said.

“Several other people were and have been ferried to Mutare Provincial Hospital. The identities of the deceased will be announced once their next of kin are informed,” he said

In the Mt Darwin accident, two cars that were involved in a speed race in Mt Darwin, Mashonaland Central province, mowed seven pedestrians to death.

Information secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana confirmed the accident on Twitter.

“Two cars racing each other mowed down seven people to death in an RTA [road traffic accident] at Goora Business Centre on the Bindura-Mt Darwin Highway. All seven were pedestrians who had just alighted from a kombi on their way from prayers. A well-known gold buyer is involved,” he tweeted.

