Mnangagwa extends lockdown by two weeks

BY MOSES MATENGA

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended the lockdown by two weeks and said the government was waiting for more vaccines from the United Kingdom, India and Russia.

Zimbabwe received the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine from China yesterday.

In his address, Mnangagwa said curfew will now be from 2000hrs to 0530hrs while hours of business will be 0800hrs to 1700hrs.

He said no inter-city and interprovincial commuting will be allowed with funeral gatherings remaining limited to 30 people.

“All social gatherings remain banned and all burials to be held according to World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols and regulations,” he said.

He said private companies wishing to operate will test their workers as mandated by WHO while the judiciary will only attend to urgent cases and no one will be allowed in the gallery.

“Schools will remain closed for the duration of this extension.”

Taking to microblogging site Twitter after his address, Mnangagwa said: “It is with deep sadness that I today announced that lockdown in Zimbabwe has been extended for two more weeks. I know that this will be painful for many Zimbabweans and this decision was not taken without great deliberation. But there is a light at the end of this tunnel.”

