Zim gets Nieuwoudt for Miss Teen International

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

RISING model Dedre Nieuwoudt is set to represent the nation at the 2021 Miss Teen International scheduled for July 29 to 30 in Tennessee, United States of America.

Miss Teen International Zimbabwe country director Patience Muzanenhamo-Lusengo, in a statement, said through the pageant, their motive was to open doors for young models and inspire them to be affirmative role models in their different communities.

“After countless deliberations from the Miss Teen International Zimbabwe team, we are proud to announce Dedre Nieuwoudt as Miss Teen International Zimbabwe 2021. Through her work ethic, consistency and hunger for greatness, Dedre has proven to be the most successful candidate,” she said.

“Through this opportunity, we aim to make a difference and open doors for young Zimbabwean women to inspire them to be positive role models in their communities and to represent the country on a world stage.”

Muzanenhamo-Lusengo said Nieuwoudt was scouted by her sister Ayanda Sibanda who is also a model, humanitarian activist, motivational speaker and photographer.

She said Ayanda, who holds three beauty pageant titles including Miss Albinism Zimbabwe, had opened up opportunities for a fellow sister who would now represent Zimbabwe at Miss International 2021.

“Miss Nieuwoudt is an athlete and an equestrian who went on to represent Zimbabwe in Zambia in the National Show jumping team. Her passion for wildlife sees her pursuing a course as a learner hunter guide with aspirations to study Wildlife Biology in future,” she said.

“Dedre has been enthusiastic about modelling from a young age when she would practise with her sister who was an aspiring photographer.”

Muzanenhamo-Lusengo called on Zimbabweans to come together and support Nieuwoudt when she represents the nation at the pageant.

“All modelling events have since come to a halt after the outbreak of the coronavirus which has the world by storm. Various countries have imposed lockdowns in order to control the virus, but some of the restrictions made it impossible for live events to take place,” she said.

