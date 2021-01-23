Lies have short legs

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa made many promises since he entered office in November 2017. He was greeted with all the confidence that the people could give from all quarters of society.

His ascendancy to power was met with euphoria. His administration promised to solve cash crisis immediately and spiralling inflation.

Employment creation, increase in production capacity and joining the international community of nations, among other things, were promised.

Over three years later, nothing has changed on the ground.

The reality is that the situation is now worse than in the so-called old dispensation.

The government is big on promises, but low on delivery.

The initial 100 days in office yielded nothing. We were told that the new dispensation had opened many lines of credit to help resuscitate the economy. We were told of financial support from all directions; east, west, north and south.

The biggest financiers were said to be China and Britain.

These countries, we were told, had warmed up to the new dispensation.

Indeed, we saw big headlines in the State-controlled media both electronic and print such that we had no reason not to believe. Whether these were real or propaganda, they know better.

But the administration is now running out of time. The legitimacy which the administration sought through an election was granted.

It’s now time to solve the country’s economic problems. The lofty promises are fast-losing steam.

Even the most loyal supporters are now finding it difficult to defend the new dispensation.

