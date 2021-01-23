Hwange district leads in COVID-19 cases in Mat North

BY NIZBERT MOYO

HWANGE district in Matabeleland North province has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the province with a cumulative figure of more than 300 cases.

Matabeleland North provincial medical director Munekayi Padingani told Southern Eye yesterday that the district includes Victoria Falls where there is always a hive of activity by visitors including truck drivers going through the city.

“The district has the highest number of more than 300 cumulative cases of affected people in the province as it includes Hwange as a mining town together with Victoria Falls where there are many people who visit the place including truck drivers,’’ Padingani said.

He said there were a lot of drivers that passes through Victoria Falls, when some were found to be COVID-19 positive.

Padingani said most people met during the festive season leading to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Government has said the country could receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine next month, while it is finalising its national deployment plan and training of healthcare workers who will administer the inoculations.

Reports say that the country is preparing to take delivery of the vaccine procured under a global ground-breaking initiative led by the World Health Organisation, known as Covax.

The government has said the vaccine would be administered voluntarily after some COVID-19 survivors seemed to be sceptical of the medical remedies of the pandemic and have come out in the open to say that they used steaming and traditional medicines that include umsuzwane/zumbani to treat the coronavirus in their bodies.

