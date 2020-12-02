Poets join forces for anthology

LOCAL diaspora-based poets have joined forces to publish a poetry book titled Chainga cheNduri that carries 205 poems which tackle several political and socio-economic issues.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Compiled by 18 poets, the anthology was published by Essential Books Publication Co.

The anthology’s editor Biggie Chiranga told NewsDay Life & Style that: “The anthology is a nugget of advice, wisdom, statutes, ethics and values which we should embrace as a society.”

Chiranga also contributed poems that include Musambo weDendera, which explores how musicians help celebrate the country’s heritage and legacy and Mvemve muHarare that talks about people’s suffering in the capital city normally which results in moral decadence.

One of the anthology contributors, a rising writer, Obvious Dziwanyika’s poem titled Ndiverenge Mudiwa ironically calls upon citizens to look at how they inflicted pain on their love, Zimbabwe because of corruption.

In an interview, Dziwanyika said the poem Ndiverenge Mudiwa talked about the evil of corruption and how it negatively affected the country’s economy.

“Ndiverenge Mudiwa is one such poem one should not miss from the anthology. The poem takes Zimbabwe as everyone’s lover. Some lovers cheat on her by milking her resources, destabilising her currency and all sorts of things. People of that calibre are castigated in the poem.

“It calls upon patriotic Zimbabweans to take a closer look at the country and observe the devastating effects of corruption? Subsequently, there is need to fight and end corruption. It has destroyed the nation,” he said.

Among the contributors are James Chitamba, Tamutswa Muzana, Batsirai Munguwo, Tichamupei Comfort, Elizabeth Dhliwayo, Prosper Njeke, Kelvin Mangwende, Marcilline Badza, Martin Chipoka, Dickson Maringaniza, Bitwel Moyo, Tafadzwa Moyo, Lazarus Moyo, Blandina Manditereza, Tauya Chinama and Tatenda Mutsvairi.

The editor-in-chief of the anthology is Aleck Kaposa.

