Billiat yet to satisfy Hunt

BY FORTUNE MBELE

DESPITE scoring an equaliser for struggling Kaizer Chiefs to earn a point against Black Leopards on Wednesday, coach Gavin Hunt believes Warriors star Khama Billiat has room to do better.

It was Billiat’s first goal of the season, after another struggle last season under German gaffer Ernst Middendorp.

Another Warriors man Ovidy Karuru caused a near upset for Amakhosi with a brace in his debut for Leopards before Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Billiat found the net for Chiefs to settle for a draw at the FNB Stadium.

It was an important equaliser by Billiat for Kaiser Chiefs, who have failed to make a mark in the start of the 2020/2021 DStv Premiership and Hunt told Kick-off.com that it was a great goal, but he still expects more from Billiat.

“Any goal he scores is a great goal, but there is a lot to work on, especially on his overall performance. He scored, he got us the equaliser, so we will move on and try and eradicate the mistakes we have made,” Hunt said.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean and Kaizer Chiefs legend Robson Muchichwa has told the same publication that Amakhosi’s poor showing must be blamed on senior players.

“It’s a pity Gavin Hunt could not sign players, but I hope that after December he would be able to sort out a lot of stuff. You know when you go to a big club like Kaizer Chiefs and you don’t go with one or two players of your choice, it becomes a problem. That is what hit him (Hunt) hard,” Muchichwa said.

He added: “I don’t want to lie. I am disappointed even from last season with some senior players, whereby you end up pointing at the coach, saying the coach is doing this and that. You know, for me, Middendorp was sent off by the players ­– they are the ones who got him fired, because you can’t tell me you win many games and all of a sudden, you’re stuck and then say the coach’s tactics are not working. For me it doesn’t make sense.”

Chiefs have struggled with only one win, three draws and two defeats in the first six games of the South African top flight league.

l Follow Fortune on

Twitter @fmbele

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw