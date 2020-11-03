NewsDay journalist kicked out of Zanu PF meeting

BY NHAU MANGIRAZI

DIFFERENT media organisations yesterday condemned the expulsion of a freelance journalist Nunurayi Jena by Zanu PF members at a Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) function at the weekend.

Jena, a correspondent for Alpha Media Holdings was ejected from CUT’s gym hall during a Zanu PF provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) meeting where only State-controlled media journalists were allowed to cover the event.

This was despite the fact that he produced a valid Press card issued by the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC).

Zimbabwe National Editors Forum (Zinef) national co-ordinator Njabulo Ncube castigated the ejection of Jena, saying journalists should be allowed to do their work

freely.

“Zinef condemns in the strongest terms the victimisation of journalists covering events that are of public interest. We, therefore, call upon political parties and public institutions to respect the media that have a constitutional right as the fourth estate to cover events,” Ncube said.

Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa)-Zimbabwe executive director Tabani Moyo said: “The targeting of independent media journalists, while doing their work is unfortunate and deplorable. As Misa-Zimbabwe, we urge members of the public, political parties and any other players where the Zimbabwe story is told to allow journalists to work without undue interference.”

Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson Ziyambi Ziyambi said he was unaware of the incident.

“I am not aware of that (Jena expulsion) and please don’t accuse me of victimising him as I never did that to him,” Ziyambi said.

Jena’s harassment coincides with commemorations of the International Day to end impunity on Crimes against Journalists which is celebrated on November 2 each year.

